BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Okinawa Autotech recalls 3,215 units of electric scooters

NewsWire
0
0

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa Autotech has recalled 3,215 units of its ‘Praise Pro’ scooters.

“This voluntary campaign is in the wake of the recent thermal incident and in line with the company’s long-standing commitment to customer safety,” the company said in a statement.

Recently, social media was a buzz with pictures of electric two-wheelers catching fire.

The social media postings did not show or specify the two-wheeler brand.

According to the company, the recall has been initiated to fix “any issue” related to batteries.

“This is part of its comprehensive power pack health check-up camps. The batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorized dealerships pan India,” it said.

-IANS

rv/arm

20220416-221601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Markets open on a negative note

    Sachin Tendulkar invests in used car platform Spinny

    Renault Nissan to follow TN’s uniform guidelines at shop floor

    Centre to infuse Rs 3,000 cr in PSU general insurers in...