WORLD

Okinawa demands explanation from Japanese govt on new security documents

NewsWire
0
0

Governor of Japan’s Okinawa prefecture Denny Tamaki has requested a detailed explanation from the government in Tokyo on its plan to strengthen defence forces in the southwest region, which was mentioned in the updated security documents.

The Governor made the request when submitting a petition to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Xinhua news agency quoted local media as saying.

Tamaki met State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Yamada and handed over the petition, asking the government to immediately elaborate on the development process of the new security documents, its impact on local areas, and the changes it might bring to the residents of Okinawa, Kyodo News reported.

Last December, the Japanese government approved three updated documents on its security and defence policies, namely the new National Security Strategy, the National Defence Strategy and the Defence Buildup Program.

The documents all mentioned strengthening Japan’s Self-Defence Forces in Okinawa with greater access to local airfields and ports.

Analysts here said the release of the documents marks a fundamental shift in Japan’s post-war security ideology and defence policy, in complete violation of its exclusively defence-oriented policy and pacifism embodied in the Constitution of Japan.

Such a major policy shift lacked parliament discussion or any explanation to Okinawa residents who will be most affected, experts noted.

20230128-133603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US to lift travel bans on 8 African nations on NYE

    E-car sales continue to grow in Ireland

    African campaigners renew call for action on climate emergencies

    Russia to halt gas supplies to Netherlands from Tuesday