New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANSlife) It’s time to unwind and break the cycle of meetings and work. One can already sense the holiday spirit in the air. The now-famous Oktoberfest is back, which has been celebrated in Munich annually since 1810, draws thousands of visitors each year. But there’s no reason to skip out on all the food, excitement, or beer if you can’t travel across continents to enjoy a classic tankard.

Enjoy the celebration with your loved ones at SMAAASH that offers some sumptuous recipes. Take a deep dive into the realm of enjoyment while enjoying delicious cuisine and having fun.

Spicy Chicken Fritters by Rakesh Gawand, CDP Smaaash Mumbai

Ingredients

. chicken Breast(Thin slices) 8 pcs

. Panko bread crumb 100 gms

. Garlic powder 10 gms

. Paprika powder 30 gms

. Onion powder 10 gms

. Salt 15 gms

. Black pepper 10 gms

. Sriracha Sauce 20gms

. Mayonnaise 10 gms

. Oil for frying

Method

. Marinate the chicken with Garlic, onion, and Paprika powder along with salt and pepper

. Add 20 ml of oil

. Let it marinate for 2 hrs

. Coat it with panko

. And immediately get it on medium hot oil

. Remove once ready

. Make a dip using Mayo and Sriracha

. Place the fried chicken on a plate and drizzle with Sriracha Mayo

German Chicken Roulade with Cucumber Dil Lemon Sauce by Chef Som, Executive chef, Smaaash Punjab & Hyderabad.

Ingredients

. Chicken Breast  150gm

. Green & Yellow Zucchini – 50 Gm

. Red Cabbage Sauerkraut – 20 Gm

. Boiled Potato Dices – 50 Gm

. Grated Cheddar Yellow Cheese – 50 Gm

. Chopped Onion – 10 Gm

. Salt – 10 Gm

. Garlic – 10 Gm

. Cream – 50 Gm

. Hung Curd – 50 Gm

. Salt – 10 Gm

. White Pepper – 0.5 Gm

. Lemon Juice – 0.5 Gm

. Dill – 0.5 Gm

. Green Cucumber – 20 Gm

. Broccoli – 20 Gm

. Mushroom – 20 Gm

. Baby Corn – 20 Gm

. Beans – 20 Gm

. Three Bellppper – 20 Gm

. Red Cabbage – 100 Gm

. Caraway Seed – 20 Gm

. Salt – 10 Gm

. Black Pepper – 10 Gm

. Dry Oregano – 0.05 Gm

. Dry Thyme – 0.05 Gm

. Butter – 50 Gm

Method

. Take Chicken Breast And Clean The Sides And Beat With Hammer

.Now Marinate Chicken Breast Along With Salt ,Pepper And Dash Of Oil.

Cheese Garlic Masala Pav Slider by Robert Gomes, Chef Smaaash Delhi NCR.

Ingredients:

. Mini Burger 3 Gm

. Mint Sauce 10 Gm

. Onion Slice 7 Gm

. Potato Peas Patty 1 Pcs

. Cheese Slice 1 No

. Rosted Garlic Chatney 30 Gm

. Masala Chilli 1 No

. Peri Peri French Fries 20 Gm

. Potato 30 Gm

. Green Peas 20 Gm

. Green Chilli 2 Gm

. Garlic 5 Gm

. Coriander 2 Gm

. Madras Curry Powder

. (500GM TIN) 2gm

. Garam Masala 2 Gm

. Cumin Powder 2 Gm

. Salt 0.2 Gm

. Corn Flour 2 Gm

.Panko 1gm

Method

. Once you are done with frying the potato peas patties,

. Slice each bun to 2 parts and toast them in the hot grill pan,

. Spread some mint sauce on burger buns to keep the onion

slice & potato peas patty, Next place the cheese slice,

. Spread the mint sauce over top slice of burger buns.

. Served with peri peri french fries & roasted garlic chutney.

