Ola Electric said on Wednesday that it has extended help to a rider and her family who met with a high-impact road accident while riding the company’s e-scooter.

“Our preliminary investigation into the recent incident and our analysis has revealed that this was a case of a very high-impact road accident. We are in touch with the customer and have extended all necessary support to the family. We are happy to share that the rider is safe and recovering,” Ola Electric told IANS in a statement.

Samkit Parmar had tweeted that his wife suffered an accident as her Ola Electric scooter’s front wheel broke out of the suspension.

“Yesterday, a horrific incident took place with my wife. She was riding her @OlaElectric at 9:15 p.m. at a speed of about 35kmph when her front wheel just broke out of the suspension. She was thrown away in front and is in the ICU facing severe injuries. Who is responsible,” he wrote.

Last year, similar incidents were reported by multiple users on Twitter.

A user named Sreenadh Menon had claimed that his Ola S1 Pro’s front suspension broke down while riding.

