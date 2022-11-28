BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Ola Electric on Monday announced that it has expanded its direct-to-consumer (D2C) footprint by opening 14 new experience centres across 11 cities in the country.

The company opened 3 centres in Bengaluru, two in Pune and one each in Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kota, Bhopal, Nagpur, Ranchi and Vadodara, it said in a statement.

Ola Electric now has more than 50 experience centres and aims to open 200 by the end of this year.

The centres allow electric vehicles (EV) enthusiasts to experience its EV technology and also enable customers to take test rides of the S1 and S1 Pro.

“EV enthusiasts are loving the holistic experience that Ola Experience Centres offer by serving as go-to places for them to touch and feel our products, clarify their queries, and avail support both before and after purchase,” said Anshul Khandelwal, chief marketing officer, Ola Electric.

“We are rapidly increasing our offline footprint across the country with an aim to open a total of 200 of these centres by the end of this year,” Khandelwal added.

With the help of its experience centres and recent expansion of physical contact points through its robust D2C model, Ola has already organised more than 1 lakh customer test rides across India.

“Ola’s mission of ensuring all 2Ws in India are electric by 2025 is closer to being a reality as the company is working towards building a robust roadmap of electric vehicles to accelerate the world’s transition to electric mobility,” the company said.

