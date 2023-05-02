INDIA

Old building collapses in busy Chennai street, no casualties

NewsWire
0
0

A portion of an old building collapsed at the Perambur Barracks Road, Purasawalkam which is a busy and congested area in Chennai. However, no casualties were reported in the collapse.

The building, which is around 100 years old, was in a dilapidated condition and was lying unused for the past few years. The owner of the building had received demolition permission but the work had not yet begun.

Police from Vepery, Esplanade and Egmore reached the spot and conducted a search in the debris and after some time announced that there was no one under the debris.

In April an old four-storey building that was under renovation collapsed in the busy Armenian street near Parry’s corner injuring two people. In January 2023, a young woman was crushed to death when a portion of a wall of an old building collapsed.

20230502-162007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    KCR to use TRS plenary to launch offensive against Centre

    India 5G smartphone shipments to surpass 4G shipments in 2023

    Delhi: Man killed for urinating in front of neighbour’s house

    Majority says income went down while expenditure went up in last...