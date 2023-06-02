Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan government, which is facing regular attacks from Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, seems to be getting ready to hit back by registering a case against him in connection with a matter related to alleged irregularities in the Congress leader’s constituency after the 2018 floods.

According to the CPI-M party organ Deshabhimani’s Friday edition, a file from the Vigilance Department was presented to the Vijayan government, to initiate a probe against the opposition leader.

It has been alleged in a complaint that Satheesan violated rules and regulations and collected funds from abroad to build homes for the weaker and poorer sections of people in his constituency after the 2018 floods.

The discussion on the matter, all of a sudden, raised questions as it surfaced a few years ago. However, the CPI-M has raised the issue on many occasions in the past too.

According to sources, the issue has made a comeback as Satheesan has been training guns at Vijayan often, especially in connection with the AI camera scam, K-Phone irregularities and a few other cases.

