An old, corroded, and incendiary object found lying on a roadside in south Delhi briefly triggered panic in the area on Monday evening, police said.

“We received a call around 6 p.m. regarding a bomb being planted at Jhandu Park, Mohammadpur, RK Puram,” a Fire Department official said, adding that one fire tender was immediately pressed into service.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest, Manoj C., however, told IANS that no explosives were found.

“It just seems like an old, corroded, incendiary object of a round shape,” he said, denying reports that a hand grenade was found from the spot. “We are still examining it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police personnel have cordoned off the area from where the object was recovered and a bomb disposal squad was called to examine it.

“Necessary precautionary measures are being taken,” the DCP said.

The latest incident comes in against the backdrop of improvised explosive devices being twice recovered in the national capital in January and February and investigation still underway in this regard.

One IED was recovered on January 14 and then, a 3-kg IED on February 17 in a raid conducted by Delhi Police following the trail of the explosives recovered the previous month.

