An old mortar was recovered during the cleaning of a public drainage in Southwest Delhi’s Kapashera area on Friday, an official said.

According to police, an information regarding recovery of a suspected explosive device was received around 12:30 p.m. on Friday from Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) staff, who were cleaning the public drainage in Kapashera village near FIMT college.

“They had discovered the suspected article while cleaning the drain following which they informed police. Accordingly, police teams reached the spot and the area was cordoned off. The site was covered with sand bags,” said a senior police official.

“The bomb disposal squad of NSG has also been summoned on the spot. The mortar appears to be an old one,” the official added.

