Oldest jail inmate in UP dies in hospital

A 101-year-old jail inmate, convicted for dacoity, died on Friday at the Jhansi Medical College due to illness.

Hiralal was serving a five-year term in Jhansi Central Jail since 2021.

Hiralal, from village Chirkana in Jhansi, was convicted for looting a temple in 1973 and was the oldest inmate in Jhansi jail.

He was convicted by a special dacoity court after 40 years of trial on February 9, 2021, and awarded a five-year jail term.

Since then, he was in jail, except for two terms of parole of six months each, during the Covid pandemic.

Rang Bahadur, jail superintendent, said, “Hiralal complained of haematuria (blood in urine) for which he was admitted to a medical college a few days ago, where he died during treatment.”

His body has been handed over to his nephew, his only surviving close relative.”

