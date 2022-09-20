Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced that it is planning to launch approximately 1,400 self-serve lottery terminals in select lottery retail locations across the province next year.

“OLG is embracing innovative, self-serve technology to deliver safe, secure, and convenient access to our popular lottery tickets,” said Duncan Hannay, OLG’s President and CEO. “Expanding and growing our lottery business is part of our plan to continuously improve the customer experience and deliver innovative gaming experiences for players while creating value for the Province of Ontario and our retail partners.”

As a first step, OLG will engage its retail partners and other industry stakeholders to proactively build support and answer questions about the new terminals. Subject to further government approvals, the plan is to begin introducing terminals into retail locations in the second half of 2023.

“Ontario Convenience Store Association (OCSA) members are dedicated to the highest standard for responsible retailing practices and look forward to offering this new technology in their stores,” said OCSA’s CEO, Dave Bryans. “We know that self-serve options are important for customers and that these new terminals would enhance the retail lottery experience — benefiting our members’ businesses and increasing the important economic contribution they make to Ontario.”

OLG has entered into an agreement with IGT Global Solutions Corporation (IGT) to provide for the design and build of self-serve terminals.

“Our self-serve terminals were built on IGT’s decades of experience designing and deploying some of the industry’s most advanced self-service solutions,” said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Lottery. “Self-serve lottery terminals in Ontario would include responsible gambling functionality and AODA-compliant accessibility features to enhance convenience for all lottery players.”