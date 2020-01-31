Oli directs authorities to bring back Nepalis from China

Kathmandu, Feb 7 (IANS) Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has directed authorities to bring back Nepalis stranded in from China amid the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, a media report said.

At least 180 Nepali nationals, mostly students, have filed applications at the country’s embassy in China seeking immediate evacuation from China where the virus has killed 636 people, The Himalayan Times said in the report on Thursday.

According to Oli’s Press Adviser Surya Thapa, the Prime Minister also asked the authorities to exercise caution and make adequate preparations within the stipulated time to deal with the risk of coronavirus infection as per the government’s work plan.

Oli made the decision after holding a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ishwar Pokharel, Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa, Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali, Minister of Health and Population Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal, Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai, Chief Secretary Lok Darshan Regmi and other high ranking officials on Thursday.

He asked the Ministers and the officials to also make adequate provisions for the returnees’ quarantine at four places in Kathmandu valley.

Nepal has so far confirmed ine coronavirus case.

In South Asia besides Nepal, India has confirmed three, while Sri Lanka reported one case.

