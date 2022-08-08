Singer-songwriter and actress Olivia Newton-John of the beloved musical movie Grease is no more.

The 73-year-old who won four Grammys announced her breast cancer diagnosis in 2017.

Her husband John Easterling announced her death on Monday on her social media channels.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” Easterling said.