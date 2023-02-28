INDIALIFESTYLE

Olive Ridley Turtles: Hatching delayed in TN due to rise in soil temperature

Chennai, Feb 28 ( IANS) The Olive Ridley turtle, which is an endangered species, has delayed hatching due to an increase in soil temperature at Nagapattinam and nearby areas in Tamil Nadu, where it is found in large numbers.

Scientists and researchers, who study the nestling of Olive Ridley turtles, said that the soil temperature in the Nagapattinam area has touched 34-degree Celsius, which has hindered its hatching.

Around 50,000 eggs are laid by the Olive Ridley turtles that reach the Nagapattinam beach area in November and generally the hatchlings come out in 42 to 70 days.

Experts are of the opinion that soil temperature in the nestling area is a major factor for these turtles. According to a researcher, the soil temperature even determines the gender of the turtles.

The turtles are born male if the soil temperature in the nesting area is less than 29-degre Celsius, and the temperature is above that level, the turtles are born female.

Interestingly, the female Olive Ridley turtles return to the same beach from where they were released into the sea as a hatchling after 15 years. This phenomenon is called ‘site fidelity’.

20230228-211603

