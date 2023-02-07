ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Olivia Colman is unrecognisable in the new ‘Great Expectations’ trailer

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood star Olivia Colman has had a creepy bridal makeover for her role as Miss Havisham in the BBC’s new adaptation of ‘Great Expectations’.

In a teaser trailer for the drama, adapted from Charles Dickens’ novel, Olivia, 49, sports yellow teeth, white hair, a floral head display and a stained wedding gown, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The short clip shows a young Pip, played by Tom Sweet, arrive at Satis House, to meet the vindictive Miss Havisham for the first time.

She says to Pip: “Let me see you, what a prize creature we have fished from the river.”

‘Great Expectations’ follows Pip as he strives to be a gentleman in the mid 1800s, and falls in love with Miss Havisham’s adopted daughter, Estella.

Mirror.co.uk further states that the reclusive Miss Havisham always wears her wedding dress after being jilted at the altar, unable to move on from the terrible day.

Olivia joins a long line of celebrated actresses who have played the literary icon, such as Olivia’s The Crown co-stars, Helena Bonham Carter and Gillian Anderson.

The latest adaptation is set to star well-known faces such as Matt Berry and Fionn Whitehead. Shalom Brune-Franklin, seen recently in ‘Line of Duty’, plays the aloof Estella.

20230207-162403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘My Policeman’ helmer Michael Grandage reveals how Harry Styles was cast...

    Simu Liu: “It’s 10 years since I was fired from Deloitte”

    Ezra Miller charged with burglary after harassment case

    Selena Gomez to soon produce ‘Working Girl’ reboot