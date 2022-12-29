ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Olivia Colman’s ‘Empire Of Light’ intimate scene was awkward

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Olivia Colman recalled a “slightly embarrassing situation” while shooting a sex scene with Micheal Ward.

The 48-year-old star admitted to feeling awkward when she and her ‘Empire of Light’ co-star, 25, chatted while she was straddling him and discovered he has a mother, who is five years younger than Colman, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“There was one particular moment when I was astride Micheal in a compromising and slightly embarrassing situation and he said, ‘It’s my mum’s birthday today.’ When he said she was 43, I was like, ‘Okay, stop talking!'” she said on the New Year’s Eve special of ‘The Graham Norton Show’.

Olivia, who played Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s ‘The Crown’, was director Sam Mendes’ first choice for the role of Hilary Small in the 2022 British romantic drama. She said: “Apparently it was. But Sam is so nice he would say that anyway.”

“He was watching ‘The Crown’ at the time and thought of me. We had a Zoom conversation during lockdown and I said ‘okay, yes’ before I even knew what it was. It is an incredible accolade for him to write something for me,” Colman quipped.

“It was an amazing part, thank God – can you imagine if it had been rubbish!”

Micheal was blown away by how nice Olivia is and “learnt so much” from her.

He said: “It was an amazing experience. It was incredible just to share the same space. I learnt so much about being a real person – everyone had a real sense of humanity. If Olivia had been rude, I might have thought that’s how I need to be to reach a certain level of success but the fact that she is so lovely showed me I can be a good person and still be successful.”

20221229-114202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in US Indie film ‘Laxman Lopez’

    ‘Shazam!’ star Zachary Levi defends New DC Chiefs James Gunn, Peter...

    Why Carey Mulligan has to wait for good roles

    Leonardo DiCaprio donates USD 10 million to support Ukraine