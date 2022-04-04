ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Olivia Rodrigo walks away with Best Pop Vocal Album honour

Singer-actress Olivia Rodrigo bagged the Best Pop Vocal Album honour at the recently concluded 64th annual Grammy Awards for her hit debut ‘Sour’.

The album competed against Justin Bieber’s ‘Justice’, Doja Cat’s ‘Planet Her’, Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’, and Ariana Grande’ ‘Positions’.

Earlier, Rodrigo also won the Grammy for Best New Artist. Rodrigo said in her acceptance speech, “When I was nine years old, I told my mom I was going to be an Olympic gymnast even though I could barely do a cartwheel and she thought I was joking.”

“So the next week when I told her I was going to win a Grammy, she was very supportive, even though I thought it was just a little kid pipe dream. I want to thank my mom for being supportive of all of my dreams, no matter how crazy,” she further said in her speech.

‘Sour’ was released in May 2021, and topped the Billboard 200 albums chart with singles like ‘drivers license’, ‘deja vu’ and ‘good 4 u’.

