Ollie Robinson fit to join England squad for Ireland Test after injury scare

In-form fast bowler Ollie Robinson is declared fit to join England’s squad for Ireland Test after a scan revealed no damage to his ankle, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Robinson was down with a sore ankle while playing for county team Sussex last week. He managed to bowl only eight overs on the third day of the match against Glamorgan at Hove and failed to take the field after lunch.

The decision to take Robinson from the field was a precautionary action by Sussex coach Paul Farbrace, but with a hectic Test schedule involving the Ireland Test and the Ashes following that, there was concern around Robinson.

Now, the ECB said that the pacer will join the rest of the squad this weekend ahead of the Ireland Test.

“Sussex and England seamer Ollie Robinson had a scan on Monday to determine the extent of some discomfort in his left ankle after playing for Sussex in the County Championship Division Two match against Glamorgan at Hove last week.

“Scan results have revealed no damage to the ankle and that Robinson will join up with the England Men’s Test squad this weekend ahead of the Test match against Ireland starting on June 1 at Lord’s,” ECB said in a statement.

The all-clear given to Robinson is a significant boost for England at the beginning of the Ashes summer after injuries to several fast bowlers.

England are set to play a four-day Test match against Ireland from June 1 at Lord’s followed by the Ashes but have been plagued by a few injury concerns.

Ollie Robinson and James Anderson, both of whom were named in the squad for the one-off Test against Ireland, are nursing injuries from County Championship fixtures.

Jofra Archer, meanwhile, has been ruled out for the summer with an elbow injury. Back-up pacer Olly Stone is also struggling with a hamstring issue.

20230523-174603

