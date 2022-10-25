Seam bowler Olly Stone and batters James Vince and Sam Billings have been recalled in England’s 15-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia in November, to be played immediately after the ICC T20 World Cup currently underway.

From the current T20 World Cup squad, 11 players will remain in Australia when the series gets underway at the Adelaide Oval on November 17. Seam bowler Olly Stone, who will join Nottinghamshire from November 1, will be looking to add to his four ODI caps, having last played for England in this format in October 2018 against Sri Lanka.

Batter James Vince returns to the squad, having last played in July 2021 at Edgbaston against Pakistan, while middle-order batter Sam Billings is also recalled and will be looking to add to his 25 ODI caps.

The three-match series will be played over six days, with matches in Adelaide, Sydney and finishing in Melbourne on November 22.

England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali; Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood.

Schedule: November 17 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide; November 19 SCG, Sydney; November 22 MCG, Melbourne.

