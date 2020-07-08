Olympia Lightning: Usain Bolt reveals name of baby girl

Kingston, July 8 (IANS) Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has shared an adorable first picture of his baby daughter, revealing her name – Olympia Lightning.

“Girl Dad #OlympiaLightningBolt,” Bolt said in a tweet on Tuesday from his official handle with pictures of his daughter.

“I want to wish my girlfriend Kasi Bennett a happy birthday. I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for uand& will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt,” said Bolt while wishing his partner on her birthday in another tweet.

The 33-year-old has been dating Bennett, four years his junior, since 2014 but the pair only went public in 2016, according to a report in The Sun.

In January, the Jamaican sprinter had confirmed his girlfriend was pregnant when he posted an Instagram photo of her in a red dress cradling her baby bump.

Recently, former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone became a father for the fourth time at the age of 89.

Ecclestone’s wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, gave birth to a baby boy and the couple named him Ace.

–IANS

