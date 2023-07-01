INDIA

Olympian boxer Vikas Krishan underwent surgery on June 29, may get discharge today

NewsWire
0
0

Sports Authority of India (SAI) under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Central Athlete Injury Management System (CAIMS) helped Olympian boxer Vikas Krishan get quick assessment and surgery due to an injury he sustained during boxing assessment camp.

Vikas, who is part of the ongoing Boxing National Camp in SAI NSNIS Patiala Centre had got his left distal biceps tendon injured during a sparring session on June 23 after which he was recommended an MRI by the team doctor to get clarity on the extent of his injury.

The MRI confirmed that Vikas had suffered distal biceps tear on his left bicep and his case was forwarded to CAIMS for further advice.

CAIMS suggested consultation where it was advised immediate surgery for a quick and early recovery.

Vikas thus underwent the surgery on June 29 and will be discharged from the hospital later on Saturday.

The full cost for his treatment and easement has been covered by SAI and the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) under the National Campers Insurance scheme.

Vikas’s father Krishan Kumar in a conversation with SAI’s media team expressed his gratitude for SAI and the BFI.

“SAI and BFI left no stone unturned to help me and my son out during this time, be it reaching out to the insurance company or following up with them, they helped us in every step of the way. I am really thankful to them for all that they have done and made this ordeal much easier for us to manage.”

2023070132194

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google takes on Meta, introduces own video-generating AI

    Odisha EOW arrests two fraudster brothers for siphoning off govt subsidy...

    O.P. Jindal Global University launches India’s first University Administrative Service (UAS)

    Mining baron Janardhana Reddy clarifies on talks of rejoining BJP