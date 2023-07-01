Sports Authority of India (SAI) under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Central Athlete Injury Management System (CAIMS) helped Olympian boxer Vikas Krishan get quick assessment and surgery due to an injury he sustained during boxing assessment camp.

Vikas, who is part of the ongoing Boxing National Camp in SAI NSNIS Patiala Centre had got his left distal biceps tendon injured during a sparring session on June 23 after which he was recommended an MRI by the team doctor to get clarity on the extent of his injury.

The MRI confirmed that Vikas had suffered distal biceps tear on his left bicep and his case was forwarded to CAIMS for further advice.

CAIMS suggested consultation where it was advised immediate surgery for a quick and early recovery.

Vikas thus underwent the surgery on June 29 and will be discharged from the hospital later on Saturday.

The full cost for his treatment and easement has been covered by SAI and the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) under the National Campers Insurance scheme.

Vikas’s father Krishan Kumar in a conversation with SAI’s media team expressed his gratitude for SAI and the BFI.

“SAI and BFI left no stone unturned to help me and my son out during this time, be it reaching out to the insurance company or following up with them, they helped us in every step of the way. I am really thankful to them for all that they have done and made this ordeal much easier for us to manage.”

