INDIA

Olympian Mirabai Chanu urges PM, HM to restore peace, normalcy in Manipur

NewsWire
0
0

Star Indian weightlifter and Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.

In a video message, the 27-year-old Olympian said that due to the ethnic conflict in Manipur, many sports persons could not participate in the training camps and children’s studies are also being largely disturbed.

“Huge number of people lost their lives. Houses of many people were burnt. I also have homes in Manipur. Now I am not in the state. I am now in the USA, preparing myself for the World Championship and Asian Games,” she said.

The ace athlete, who was earlier appointed by the Manipur government as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sports, after her performance at the Tokyo Olympics, said that though she is not now in Manipur, but closely observing the everyday affairs of the state.

After Chanu’s video message, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted : “Surely the PM can now at least say something on Manipur.”

2023071740905

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yogi to fill up posts in commissions, boards, corporations soon

    Pranati Nayak wins bronze in Asian Artistic Gymnastics

    Harmanpreet Kaur-led India eye fresh start on return to internationals against...

    Cong’s first list of 86 out, Sidhu to contest from Amritsar...