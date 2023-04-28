INDIASPORTS

Olympian Pargat Singh supports agitating wrestlers, slams P.T. Usha

NewsWire
0
0

Former Indian Hockey Captain and Olympian Pargat Singh on Friday criticised Indian Olympic Association President P.T. Usha’s remark, as he came out in support of wrestlers who have been agitating to demand the registration of a police case and arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“No one will come out in streets unless one was seriously piqued and harassed to the brim,” said Pargat Singh, assailing all those sportsmen and women who went through similar situations but were now sitting mute spectators.

“It is such a serious matter. A sportsperson knows how hard it is to come to a national and international level. And if such exploitation of athletes takes place at the highest level, it is even beyond holding one’s head of shame and remain part of the sports administration.”

Taking a dig at Usha, the first woman Olympian to head the parent Indian sports body, Pargat said: “It is so disturbing to discard and dump your own profession. One must not forget what one has got through the world of sports.”

“It is all more ethical and demanding to defend and stand by your fellow sportspersons. The agitating wrestlers are not creating indiscipline but are out to cleanse the Indian sports of its dirt and filth. They are fighting a greater battle for neat, clean and spirits with dignity for all,” three-time legislator Pargat said in a statement.

20230428-173007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Big day for Hry as Shah presents President’s Colour to Police

    Coforge surpasses $1 bn in revenue, gifts iPads to over 21K...

    IPL 2022: Miller’s 94*, Rashid’s blitz power Gujarat to 3-wicket win...

    Bar staff snaps power of lift with officials in Odisha, 5...