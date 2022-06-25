Tokyo Olympians Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj, along with debutants Kushagra Rawat and Advait Page, will represent the Indian swimming team at the Commonwealth Games 2022 to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

The Indian swimmers were considered for four available quotas after achieving the qualifying mark set by the Swimming Federation of India (SFI). The CWG swimming events will be held from July 29 to August 3.

It will be Sajan and Srihari’s second successive CWG appearance. The duo, along with Virdhawal Khade, competed at Gold Coast 2018.

Sajan Prakash, who became the first Indian swimmer to directly qualify for the Olympics last year, will compete in the men’s 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly events at Birmingham 2022, a olympics.com report said.

On the other hand, the 21-year old Srihari will swim in men’s 50m freestyle, 100m and 200m backstroke events and Kushagra Rawat and Advait Page will compete in the men’s freestyle categories.

Notably, India are yet to win a Commonwealth Games swimming medal.

