Olympic champion Holub-Kowalik suspends sprinter career

NewsWire
Two-time Olympic medalist, Polish sprinter Malgorzata Holub-Kowalik announced that she is pregnant and will suspend her career.

She also revealed that she does not know whether she will return to the track, reports Xinhua.

The 30-year-old earned two medals for Poland during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, as she stood on the highest podium in the women’s 4x400m relay and secured a bronze in a mixed relay.

“I’m really happy. I’m preparing for the most important moment in my life. I was dreaming about being a mother. I always repeated that family is the top value for me. I know my body very well so I thought that something was going to happen. I went to the doctor, who confirmed that I’m pregnant. That’s why I have to suspend my career,” she explained in an interview with Polish media.

“I will try to get back into the sport. I don’t know if I’ll succeed, but I promise I’ll try. If not, then my world won’t collapse,” the athlete added.

20230407-102802

