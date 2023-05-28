SPORTS

Olympic champion Ryan Crouser breaks own world shot put record in LA

Two-time Olympic champion Ryan Crouser demolished his own world shot put record at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix, the seasons sixth World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting.

Crouser added 19cm to the previous world record to register the throw of 23.56m on Saturday.

The previous world record was 23.37m, which the 30-year-old recorded at the US Olympic Trials in Eugene in June 2021.

The explosive world record throw of 23.56m throw was achieved by the world and Olympic champion on his fourth attempt.

He was already sending remarkable throws into the field before the record — his first attempt of 23.23m became the joint fifth-longest throw in history and his second attempt of 23.31m is the third-longest throw in history. His series also included marks of 22.94m, 22.86m and 22.80m.

“I’m really excited because it didn’t feel polished. It felt like I had a tonne of power and I caught a big one,” Crouser was quoted as saying by World Athletics.

Crouser won the 2016 and 2020 Olympic gold and claimed his first World Championship title last year in Eugene.

