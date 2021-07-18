The first batch of athletes from India landed in Tokyo on Sunday. The 88-member contingent was given a warm send-off by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday.

The archery team, comprising Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai, was given a warm welcome by the host town of Kurobe in Japan.

The table tennis team, comprising Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee, was seen at the Haneda airport alongside the swimming team of Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel.

The badminton team of PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy posed for photographs with thumbs up signs after completing their formalities at the airport.

The boxing team, featuring Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik, Vikas Krishan, Ashish Kumar, Satish Kumar, MC Mary Kom, Simranjit Kaur, Lovlina Borgohain and Pooja Rani, arrived in Tokyo from their training base in Assisi, Italy.

Some of the Indian athletes in events such as weightlifting, shooting, rowing and sailing had reached Tokyo a couple of days back from their training bases across the world.

A total of 127 Indian athletes have qualified for the Olympics, surpassing the 117 qualifications for the Rio Olympics in 2016.

–IANS

nr/akm