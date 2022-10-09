INDIASPORTS

Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia, Powerlifter Gaurav Sharma distribute food to needy in Delhi

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and former international powerlifting champion Gaurav Sharma on Sunday distributed food packets and water bottles to the needy people in the Capital.

Bajrang said it feels great to help needy people and everybody must come forward and do the needful.

“Gaurav has been doing it since the pandemic hit the nation. I joined him earlier also and today we did what we could do. It feels really great. Humanity is above everything,” the Indian wrestler said.

Meanwhile, Gaurav said he decided to serve the people in Delhi after the lockdown was imposed.

“I want to thank Bajrang Punia for his support. It means a lot to me. Well, actually I started distributing food packets when the first lockdown was imposed in Delhi. Since then I haven doing it for the people in need. Support from India’s number one wrestler Bajrang is beyond words. Thank you brother,” Gaurav added.

Last week, Bajrang and Gaurav met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence after the wrestler won a historic fourth medal in the World Championships.

