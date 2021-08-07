American sprinter Allyson Felix won a record 11th Olympic medal as part of the gold-winning 4×400-metre relay team as United States of America (USA) came within two gold medals of China in the overall medals tally.

China have 38 gold medals, their highest outside of 2008 Beijing Games, while USA have 36. Third-placed Japan have 27 gold. India are placed 47th with one gold, two silver and four bronze.

Allyson, who has now overtaken Carl Lewis as America’s most successful track & field athlete, has earned seven gold medals in her Olympic career. Finland’s former middle and long distance runner Paavo Nurmi holds the record for most Olympic medals with 12.

The American women’s 400-metre quartet that also featured Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu won comfortably against Poland and Jamaica.

USA’s surge towards China was also helped by their men’s 400m relay quartet, which overcame the challenge posed by the Netherlands and Botswana, the men’s bastketball team which defeated France 87-82 in the final and golfer Nelly Korda who won the women’s golf event. The US women’s water polo team also won gold, beating Spain 14-5.

In baseball, however, USA lost to Japan 0-2 in the final.

Brazil retained their Olympic men’s football gold medal with a goal in extra time to beat Spain 2-1. After winning their first Olympic gold at Rio 2016, the samba legion repeated their success at the International Stadium Yokohama, where their national team won the 2002 World Cup.

While Neeraj Chopra of India won gold in men’s javelin event, Kenya did a 1-2 in women’s marathon through Peres Jepchirchir and Brigid Kosgei, Russian Olympic Committee clinched the women’s high jump event with Mariya Lasitskene winning gold. The Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan won the women’s 10,000 metres final after her gold in 5,000 metres a few days back and Norway’s Jakob Ingbrigtsen won the men’s 1500 metres event.

Norway also clinched the men’s beach volleyball title.

In boxing, Turkey won a gold through Busenaz Surmeneli (women’s welterweight) and silver through Buse Naz Cakiroglu (women’s flyweight), who lost to Bulgarian Zhelyazkova Krasteva in the final. Britain’s Galal Yafai won men’s flyweight boxing title while Brazil’s Herbert Sousa won men’s middleweight.

China, Brazil (Isaquias Quieroz dos Santos), Hungary and Germany won gold medals in canoeing and kayaking.

Denmark won the men’s Madison final in cycling for their third gold of these Olympic Games.

China did 1-2 in diving men’s 10m platform through Yuan Cao and Jian Yang.

Sweden won the Equestrian team jumping title while France won men’s handball gold. Iran’s Sajad Ganjzadeh won gold in men’s karate while Egypt won gold in women’s karate through Feryal Abdelaziz.

Great Britain’s Joseph Choong won gold in men’s modern pentathlon.

Israel won their second gold of these Olympics through Linoy Ashram in rhythmic gymnastics while France won gold in men’s volleyball.

In men’s wrestling, Takuto Otoguro of Japan won the men’s 65kg category, in which Bajrang Punia of India won bronze, while Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)’s Abdulrashid Sadulaev won the men’s 97kg final.

–IANS

kh/