So, what was Britain’s star diver Tom Daley knitting during the Tokyo Olympics?

The 27-year-old Daley, who won the gold medal in 10m synchronized diving with Matty Lee and a bronze in the 10m individual platform diving in the Tokyo Olympics, was picturised sitting in the stands and knitting during the women’s 3m springboard final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 1.

The IOC’s official Olympics handle even tweeted a photograph showing him sitting in the stands and knitting, which broke the internet.

Daley has now revealed that he was knitting jumpers for his pet dog and canines of his friends. Daley has picked up knitting a few years back to calm his nerves between events.

“I made my friends some doggy jumpers!” he wrote on his Instagram account, adding, “I was making another one at the pool yesterday lol.”

Daley’s habit of knitting during events has been talked about a lot in recent years. There is even a verified Instagram page named “madewithlovebytomdaley” with 1.4 million followers dedicated to his knitting creations.

In a video posted there, he said, “One thing that has kept me sane throughout this whole process is my love for knitting and crochet and all things stitching.”

Daley even knitted a quaint pouch for his medals with the Union Jack on one side and the Japanese flag on the other. He posted a video of the pouch too on Twitter and also knitted a Team GB jumper.

