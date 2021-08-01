India’s Fouaad Mirza has dropped down to the 22nd spot in the standings after the cross-country stage of the three-day eventing discipline at the Tokyo Olympics equestrian competitions on Sunday.

In eventing, a competitor has to complete three events — dressage, cross-country run and show jumping — with minimum penalty points to win the gold medal.

Mirza, who was placed ninth with 28 penalty points after the dressage section of the competition, tallied 11.20 penalty points to slip to the 22nd spot with 39.20 points.

Mirza is riding his favourite horse Seigneur Medicott, the horse on which he had won two silver medals at the Asian Games — Individual and Team eventing — in Jakarta in 2018.

In the cross-country run held at the Sea Forest Cross Country Course, participants had to complete the 4.4km course littered with 23 obstacles in seven minutes and 45 seconds. Mirza and Seigneur Medicott completed that in over eight minutes and 13 seconds and thus earned a penalty of 11.20.

Mirza will now hope to do well in the show-jumping on Tuesday and improve his position.

