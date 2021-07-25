Indian rifle shooters Divyansh Singh Panwar and Deepak Kumar continued a disappointing run for shooters, failing to qualify for the final of the men’s 10m air rifle event at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Ranked world No. 2 and No. 9 in the event, Panwar and Deepak were making their Olympic Games debut.

Deepak finished at 26th position with a score of 624.7, while Panwar ended with a score of 622.8 at the 32nd spot in the qualification stage of the event at the Asaka Shooting Range.

Deepak and Panwar were forced to play catch-up after shooting low scores in the first two series. But it was never enough for the duo to make it into the top eight.

The 18-year-old Panwar shot a nervy 102.7 in the first series, ending with a low 9.7. He improved to 103.7 in the second series. Deepak , on the other hand, had scores of low 10s to shoot 102.9 in the first series and 103.8 in the second series.

Panwar’s struggles had no end in the third series. At the start of the series, he shot 9.9, 9.7 and 9.9 but recovered to shoot 103.6. Panwar managed to get 104.6 in both fourth and fifth series before shooting 103.6 in the final series.

Deepak, lifting himself from four places in the bottom of the pile, shot 105.2 in the fourth series before slumping to 103.8 in the fifth series. The 33-year-old finished with 105.3 in the sixth series. But it was too late by then.

The event saw some high-class action from the top-four shooters, who went past the Olympics qualification record of 630.2 set by Niccolo Campriani of Italy at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Haoran Yang of China topped the chart with 632.7, followed by Lucas Kozeniesky and William Shaner of USA with 631.5 and 630.8 respectively. Patrik Jany of Slovakia was fourth with 630.5.

The other finalists include Omer Akgun of Turkey, Vladimir Maslennikov of ROC, Istvan Peni of Hungary and Lihao Sheng of China.

–IANS

akm/