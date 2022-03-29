Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday convened a meeting in New Delhi in relation to the proposed Kumbhalgarh Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan.

The proposal for the reserve was made by Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari.

The meeting was attended by the members and officials of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the officers of the Rajasthan Forest Department.

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP Om Prakash Mathur were also present in the meeting.

Sources said that the Rajasthan government is not clearing the proposal for the Tiger Reserve and forwarding it to the NTCA. It is not even replying to letters and queries of the NTCA, sources added.

During the meeting, it was emphasised by both the Speaker and the Union Minister that there has to be a synergy between the different departments as well as the Union and the State Governments. They said that the impediments coming on the way of the Reserve must be removed.

A tiger reserve in Kumbhalgarh would give boost to the tourism and the economy of the region.

