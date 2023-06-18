A day after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed concern over reduced Assembly sessions in other states, Goa Legislative Assembly has cut the Monsoon session by two days, inviting wrath from the opposition.

During his visit to the coastal state on Thursday, Om Birla addressed the elected representatives of Goa on ‘Viksit Bharat 2047: Role of Elected Representatives’ in the Assembly.

While guiding them, he had said that “The results will be best if we make discussions and debates. I am happy that the sittings of the Goa Legislative Assembly are more than 40 days. Nowadays, my concern is that the number of Assembly sittings are coming down. This is a matter of concern. Though Goa is a small state, discussions and debate take place. Through this, we get best results and subsequently can give our best to the people.”

The Speaker added: “Elected representatives have the major responsibility to discuss with society and know their problems. If we know the problems, then we can address them.”

He said that be it in Assembly or Parliament apart from criticism of programmes or policies, tendency of opposing it is also seen.

“There should be correct execution of work and reach it to the public. We need to discuss every action of the government. When we make laws, there should be debate and discussions. They are made in the interest of people to give them power,” Birla said.

The opposition parties had boycotted the keynote address of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and had said that the ruling party should not take Opposition for granted.

Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar had said that the opposition will get enough time to discuss the state’s issues during the Monsoon session of the House.

“This session will be lengthy, which would give enough time to opposition benches to discuss the issues facing the state,” Tawadkar said.

Tawadkar in past had said that Monsoon session would be of around 20 days, which is now cut by two days.

The Monsoon session of Goa Legislative Assembly will commence from July 18 and conclude on August 10.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai criticised the BJP government for failing to hold the Monsoon session for 20 days.

“Just a day after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed his concern over short assembly sessions, the Goa Monsoon session is cut to 18 days from 20. Why does this chopping keep happening in Goa,” Sardesai questioned.

“Does the government think that a small state means people have less things to say? Less issues to raise? Less scope for discussions and debates? Discounting days is discounting the role of the Opposition in a democracy, and the soul and spirit of democracy itself,” Sardesai further said.

The Leader of the Opposition Yuri Alemao said that the ruling party should not take Opposition for granted.

“We disassociated ourselves from attending this function because MLAs were not taken into confidence. It is a democratic process. Opposition plays an important role and we cannot be taken for granted,” Alemao said.

He said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also treated the same way and disqualified after the High Court judgment. “No justice was given to him. Within a day, he was disqualified. This is a dictatorship. We condemn this… and hence we boycotted,” he said.

He alleged that BJP is trying to stifle the voice of opposition and keep on curtailing the assembly sessions.

AAP MLA Venzy Viegas said that they boycotted because the government failed to give justice to wrestlers and for churches that are burnt in Manipur.

“We also boycotted because assurances given by ministers have never been fulfiled,” he said.

During the candle light protests in South Goa, Venzy Viegas had demanded action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing young grapplers, including a minor.

On many occasions, the Opposition parties in Goa have alleged that the ruling party suppresses their voice by curtailing the duration of the assembly session.

Earlier in March, the Opposition parties had slammed the BJP government for curtailing the five-day budget session to four days on account of ‘Ram Navami’ celebrations.

There are seven opposition MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

