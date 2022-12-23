INDIA

Om Birla: Winter session ended early with consent of all parties

Responding to a question raised by the Congress regarding the short duration of the winter session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the decision to end the session early was taken with the consent of all parties.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticised the Speaker for not discussing important issues including unemployment, inflation, the China border situation among others.

He levelled accusations of the current session being started late deliberately, after the first week of December.

Tharoor compared the current session with the winter session at the time of the Congress government and said that then a 5-6 week session usually started around November 15.

Birla, replying to the opposition’s allegations, said that the business in the House and the time of discussion was decided in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the House, which comprises leaders of all parties.

On the allegation of not discussing important issues, Birla said that he endeavoured to provide enough time and opportunity to all the leaders.

