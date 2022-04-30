New Delhi, April 30 (IANSlife) PVR Cinemas has formed an exclusive partnership with Oma Cinema of France. The announcement was made at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas, which is the world’s largest and most important gathering of movie theater owners.

Oma Cinema was designed by renowned French architect Pierre Chican, who has designed some of France’s most avant-garde cinemas over the last 30 years. Oma Cinema’s unique tiered balconies, or “pods,” inspired by the design of great theatres and opera houses, allow viewers to enjoy a unique, sociable cinema experience while enjoying a perfect view of the screen.

Pierre Chican, Founder and President of Oma Cinema, said: “We are excited to bring about the unique and proprietary concept of Cinema pods to India with this exclusive tie up with PVR. Our designs ensure that each pod within an auditoria is unique and designed to perfection. The world of films and fantasy now has another feather in their cap!”

PVR has always been on the cutting edge of technology and has undoubtedly created one of the finest uber luxury cinema chains in the world, serving as an inspiration to many around the world. It has been ahead of the curve, ensuring very strong and healthy growth year after year with bespoke experiences and more like a place of make believe. With many jewels in their crown, Oma will hold a special place that cannot be replicated or created due to Pierre Chican’s unique Intellectual property.

“As a leading out-of-home entertainment destination, we are keen on building cinemas with more experiential elements which is not possible in a home environment setting. Besides the most advanced cinematic technology, we have always been on the forefront of design architecture and innovative concepts, to ensure that our patrons get to experience the magic of movies and create happy memories every time they visit the cinemas. An option to have a private movie party with friends and family, OMA pods shall be your own space offering an unmatched bespoke experience of watching a film on a very large screen alongside specially crafted F&B options. Many corporates have been used to their own box at sporting events in stadia and now they shall have an option to have one in a cinema too!”, said Mr. Pramod Arora, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, PVR Limited.

