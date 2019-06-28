Oman Air flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) An Oman Air Mumbai-Muscat flight, with over 200 people on board, safely made an emergency landing at Mumbai Airport on Wednesday evening following engine failure shortly after take-off, official sources said.

Flight WY204, which had taken off around 4.15 pm, was barely airborne for 10 minutes when one of its engines failed, forcing it to return.

A full emergency was declared at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport as the flight returned and landed safely on a single engine around 4.50 p.m.

There were around 205 passengers on board and there are no reports of any casualties in the incident.

