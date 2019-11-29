Oman, Belgium hold meeting on enhancing bilateral ties

Muscat, Dec 4 (IANS) Diplomats of Oman and Belgium met Muscat for talks on enhancing bilateral cooperation.

The Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday that the meeting was held to strengthen the political relations and economic partnership between the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two sides discussed cooperation in political, economic and cultural fields, it said.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern, while expressing their willingness to find consensual political solutions to these issues through dialogue and negotiation.

The Omani delegation was headed by Bader bin Hamad Al Busaidi, secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the Belgian side was led by Bruno van der Bloem, secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

