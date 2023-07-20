Oman has presented to Iran its initiatives for reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on Wednesday after a meeting with his visiting Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Hamad al-Busaidi in Tehran, according to the report of the official news agency IRNA.

“Oman is making efforts to bring the views of all sides closer together in order to prepare the ground for all parties to return to their commitments under the nuclear deal,” the Minister said.

“In this regard, Oman presented initiatives, which we discussed with each other,” he added.

Iran signed the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to put some curbs on its nuclear programme in return for the removal of the sanctions on the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US, however, pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and reimposed its unilateral sanctions on Iran, prompting the latter to drop some of its nuclear commitments under the deal.

The negotiations for the revival of the JCPOA commenced in April 2021 in Austria’s capital Vienna. Despite several rounds of talks, no significant breakthrough has been achieved since the end of the last round in August 2022.

Muscat has reportedly been mediating between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks in an effort to revive the JCPOA.

