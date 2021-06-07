The Omani health ministry on Monday announced 1,216 new Covid-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 225,095, the official Oman News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, the overall recoveries reached 205,305 while 11 fatalities were reported, pushing the death toll up to 2,424, according to a ministry statement, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the supreme committee handling the Covid-19 and the health ministry.

–IANS

int/rs