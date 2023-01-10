An Omani delegation arrived in the Houthi militia-held capital Sanaa to mediate the renewal of a UN-proposed truce between the Houthi militia and the Yemeni government.

The delegation was scheduled to hold meetings with top Houthi leaders, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported on Tuesday.

Oman, which borders both Yemen and Saudi Arabia, has been actively engaged in brokering a truce between the Houthi rebels and the Yemeni government that is supported by Saudi Arabia.

This was the second visit by the Omani delegation in less than a month, Xinhua news agency reported.

In October 2022, the Yemeni government and the Houthi militia failed to extend a six-month national truce, raising concerns about the return of violent conflicts to the Arab country.

The civil war erupted in Yemen in late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of some northern cities and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa.

The war has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis, displaced 4 million, and pushed the country to the brink of famine.

20230111-010002