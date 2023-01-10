WORLD

Omani delegation arrives in Yemen to push Houthis for UN-proposed truce

NewsWire
0
0

An Omani delegation arrived in the Houthi militia-held capital Sanaa to mediate the renewal of a UN-proposed truce between the Houthi militia and the Yemeni government.

The delegation was scheduled to hold meetings with top Houthi leaders, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported on Tuesday.

Oman, which borders both Yemen and Saudi Arabia, has been actively engaged in brokering a truce between the Houthi rebels and the Yemeni government that is supported by Saudi Arabia.

This was the second visit by the Omani delegation in less than a month, Xinhua news agency reported.

In October 2022, the Yemeni government and the Houthi militia failed to extend a six-month national truce, raising concerns about the return of violent conflicts to the Arab country.

The civil war erupted in Yemen in late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of some northern cities and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa.

The war has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis, displaced 4 million, and pushed the country to the brink of famine.

20230111-010002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistani passport 4th worst in the world, Canada among top 10

    Wimbledon 2022: Tatjana Maria saves two match points, shocks Ostapenko to...

    Catastrophic floods leave millions at risk of diseases in Pakistan

    Hungarian PM justifies new restrictions