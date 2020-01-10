Omar Abdullah may not be shifted to Gupkar Road today

Srinagar, Jan 16 (IANS) Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who has been detained ever since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year, may not be moved from Hari Nivas to a government house near his residence on Gupkar Road here on Thursday, sources said.

Reports earlier had indicated that Omar Abdullah would be moved to the new location on Thursday.

Three former Chief Ministers of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir — Omar Abdullah, his father Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti — continue to be under detention after the abrogation of Article 370.

While Omar is detained in Hari Nivas, Farooq Abdullah is detained at his residence on Gupkar Road which has been designated as a sub-jail. Mehbooba Mufti is detained at a government accommodation on MA Road.

