HomeCOMMUNITYOmicron makes it way to the GTA
COMMUNITY

Omicron makes it way to the GTA

By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
0
5

Omicron variant cases are beginning to pop up across the country and here in the Greater Toronto Area. As of last Friday there were three confirmed cases in Toronto, two in Durham, and one each in Halton (2 more were probable), Hamilton and Peel. The first case in York was reported in a child under 12 years of age.

Peel Public Health (PPH) officials confirmed the first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in Peel Region on the weekend.  

This individual had close contact with a travel-related case identified in Halton Region and is currently isolating at home, PPH said in a statement, adding that the risk of further spread is low. 

As per provincial guidance, all Omicron cases and high-risk close contacts are required to get tested and self-isolate, regardless of their vaccination status.  

“With variants like Omicron emerging around the world, residents must continue to mask, socially distance, and get tested and isolate when sick,” advised Peel’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Lawrence Loh. 

He urged eligible residents to get vaccinated and protect themselves from severe outcomes of the COVID-19 infection.

“I encourage you to get two doses of the vaccine as soon as possible,” said Dr. Loh. “Those eligible for a third or booster dose are encouraged to get their additional dose as well.”

To help limit Omicron spread in Canada, all travellers (except those travelling from the US) are required to test upon arrival and isolate while awaiting their results. 

Previous article‘Deaf-mute’ woman raped in Delhi
Next articleBetter.com CEO Vishal Garg fires 15% of its workforce over Zoom call
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CONTACT US

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.