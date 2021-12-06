Omicron makes it way to the GTA

Omicron variant cases are beginning to pop up across the country and here in the Greater Toronto Area. As of last Friday there were three confirmed cases in Toronto, two in Durham, and one each in Halton (2 more were probable), Hamilton and Peel. The first case in York was reported in a child under 12 years of age.

Peel Public Health (PPH) officials confirmed the first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in Peel Region on the weekend.

This individual had close contact with a travel-related case identified in Halton Region and is currently isolating at home, PPH said in a statement, adding that the risk of further spread is low.

As per provincial guidance, all Omicron cases and high-risk close contacts are required to get tested and self-isolate, regardless of their vaccination status.

“With variants like Omicron emerging around the world, residents must continue to mask, socially distance, and get tested and isolate when sick,” advised Peel’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Lawrence Loh.

He urged eligible residents to get vaccinated and protect themselves from severe outcomes of the COVID-19 infection.

“I encourage you to get two doses of the vaccine as soon as possible,” said Dr. Loh. “Those eligible for a third or booster dose are encouraged to get their additional dose as well.”

To help limit Omicron spread in Canada, all travellers (except those travelling from the US) are required to test upon arrival and isolate while awaiting their results.