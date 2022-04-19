HEALTHWORLD

Omicron subvariant makes up nearly three quarters of new Covid cases in US

NewsWire
0
0

The BA.2 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant has accounted for nearly three quarters of new Covid-19 infections in the US, according to the data updated Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The BA.2 variant represented 74.4 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases in the country for the week ending April 16, slightly down from 75.5 per cent a week prior, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC data.

The variant has been steadily rising in proportion due to its increased transmissibility compared to the original Omicron strain. It has become the dominant strain in the US.

20220420-023601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Britons urged to obey coronavirus restrictions amid warm weather

    Russia logs 33,740 daily Covid cases, record daily deaths

    China delivers Covid-19 vaccine aid to Belarus

    Haryana imposes night curfew from Dec 25