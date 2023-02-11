HEALTH

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 prevalence jumps to 75% in US

NewsWire
0
0

The highly transmissible Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 now accounts for about three-fourths of all Covid-19 cases reported in the US this week, according to the estimates released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

XBB.1.5 is estimated to account for 74.7 per cent of US’ Covid-19 cases, up from 65.9 per cent the week prior. BQ.1.1 remains the second most prevalent strain at 15.3 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

The CDC started tracking XBB.1.5 separately from its parent strain XBB from the week of November 12 last year, when it accounted for only 0.1 per cent of cases nationwide. Since then, XBB.1.5 has been spreading quickly in the US.

XBB.1.5 is currently the most transmissible variant in the country. The subvariant may spur more Covid-19 cases based on genetic characteristics and early growth rate estimates, according to the World Health Organisation.

20230211-052802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India logs 38,667 new Covid cases, 478 deaths

    India’s first human death from Avian Influenza alarming, need to trace...

    Defiant Shanghai residents break out of their own homes

    Solution to ease burden of Canada’s hospitals lies in India’s ayurveda:...