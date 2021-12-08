HomeHEALTHOmicron triggers alarm in Sri Lanka, police warns spitters of strict action
Omicron triggers alarm in Sri Lanka, police warns spitters of strict action

By NewsWire
While health experts have cautioned about possible increase in Covid-19 cases, Sri Lankans have been warned not to spit in public places as they would have to face tough legal action.

Director, Police Environment Division, SSP Roshan Rajapaksa said that against the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic, law enforcement agencies have been advised to take stern action against those who violate the law.

Meanwhile, fighting the Covid-19 pandemic ahead of festive season, Public Health Inspectors (PHI) have stressed that legal action would be taken against those violating laws including consumers, public vendors and providers of public transport.

Public Health Inspectors Union (PHIU) President Upul Rohana said that “the regional Public Health Inspectors have been advised to take legal actions against the violators of health guidelines”.

He warned that legal action would be taken against consumers who would gather in large numbers and also the vendors who violate health guidelines.

Relaxing nearly six-month-long travel restrictions, on November 1, Sri Lanka allowed the operation of public transport but had directed that passengers should strictly be limited to the seating capacity.

The PHIs have said even though the new Covid-19 variant Omicron has posed a threat to the world, Sri Lankans have taken the situation for granted. On Friday (Dec 3) Sri Lanka found its first Omicron infected Covid patients, a traveller from Nigeria.

By Wednesday night, the island country had reported 28 deaths with new 757 infected over 24 hour period and the latest figures have increased the total fatalities to 14,533.

