HomeHEALTHOmicron will impact int'l tourist footfalls to Goa: Minister
HEALTH

Omicron will impact int’l tourist footfalls to Goa: Minister

By CanIndia New Wire Service
0
9

The emergence of the new Covid variant Omicron will impact international tourist footfalls in Goa, the state’s Ports Minister Michael Lobo has said.

Lobo, who runs a chain of tourism related businesses in the state, on Friday also said that Goa would have to adopt a ‘wait and watch’ approach before deciding its next course of action in the tourism sector.

“We are hoping that this variant does not harm the people who have already taken vaccination. Looks like charter flights will be cancelled. Because charters were supposed to come at the end of this month and it looks like there will be cancellation because of the new variant,” Lobo said.

“So international tourism may be affected in a very big way,” he added.Before Omicron cases were reported in other parts of the world, the Goa international airport at Dabolim had received interest from Russian and Kazakhstan charter companies.

Nearly 900 charter flights mostly from Russia, the UK and Germany annually found their way to Goa before the Covid pandemic struck last year, closing down all international travel.

Charter flights account for the bulk of the international tourists arrivals to Goa. Nearly half a million foreign tourists arrived in Goa in 2019.

“There will be a slight effect in the intial stage, but we will have to wait and watch and see what is happening worldwide and also in India. Some cancellations have already started, but we are hoping that this variant does not spread,” Lobo said.

20211204-082424

Previous articleMalaysia reports 5,551 new Covid cases, 17 more deaths
Next articleAndroid TV app installation via smartphone rolls out to more users
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CONTACT US

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.