China has built a number of villages along the border with India. Whether it is Uttarakhand, Ladakh or Tawang in Arunachal Pardesh, satellite images show that they have constructed roads, villages and airbases on their side.

China was active not just from October, they were creating infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh since 2020. China built an airbase too on their side, near the LAC.

The satellite images also show that China has built villages near the border with Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has also constructed a road on that side.

According to sources, the building of Chinese infrastructure had started just before the Communist Party of China commenced its 20th Congress on October 16.

After increasing its strength the Chinese Army on December 9 tried to get access to a strategically important 17,000 feet high peak in Arunachal Pradesh. India had also matched the numbers.

Fully prepared and aware, the Indian troops defeated the Chinese in their attempt in Arunachal Pradesh. In this clash 34 Indian and more than 40 Chinese soldiers sustained injuries, the army source said.

According to the sources, the Chinese army had arrived near the LAC on December 9 with 300 soldiers to remove the Indian post in the Yangtse in Arunachal Pradesh area under a well-planned conspiracy.

After this failed attempt China’s statement on the clash has also come. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the situation on its border with India is stable. As far as we understand, the situation on the China-India border is overall stable, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

20221216-165203