INDIA

On 2nd trip to Mumbai in 3 weeks, PM Modi has a tight schedule

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here on his second trip in three weeks for a series of engagements, including the flagging off of two new Vande Bharat Express trains linking Mumbai with Solapur and Sainagar Shirdi, officials said.

Landing here this afternoon at the INS Shikra, the PM’s schedule includes inauguration of the Vakola-Kurla and MTNL-Lal Bahadur Shastri elevated corridor arms of the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, a critical east-west connector.

PM Modi will also open a vehicular underpass in Kurar village in north-Mumbai’s Malad suburb connecting the Western Express Highway to ease traffic congestion in that area besides linking Kurar with Malad station.

Later, the PM will inaugurate the new campus of The Saifee Academy, ‘Al Jamea-Tus-Saifiyah’, prominent educational institution of the Dawoodi Bohra community, at Marol in Andheri east.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two new Vande Bharat train services here which will connect major pilgrimage centres in Maharashtra and give a fillip to the religious tourism circuit, officials said on Thursday.

The PM will show the green signal to Mumbai Solapur and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat trains at the World Heritage Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Friday afternoon.

Present with the Prime Minister will be Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, other ministers and senior officials at these events.

The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat train will transport pilgrims to the famed temples and religious sites of Siddheshwar, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur and even Alandi in the vicinity.

Similarly, the Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat train will serve devotees going to Trimbakeshwar, Shirdi’s Saibaba Temple, Shani Singanapur, and other important locations in that region, besides the Kumbh Mela held in Nashik every 12 years, the next due in 2027.

This is Modi’s second visit to Mumbai in three weeks, the previous one being on January 19, when he inaugurated, dedicated and laid foundation stone ceremonies of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 38,000 crore, besides flagging off the Mumbai Metro Line 2A and Line 7.

PM Modi’s two visits at a short interval are viewed as setting the stage for the upcoming BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections that are likely to be announced soon.

20230210-120802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Parambrata Chatterjee to play lead in director Pawan Wadeyar’s ‘Notary’

    IPL 2022: Dube, Robin Uthappa power CSK to 216/4 against RCB

    Battle against Covid, not Congress: Rahul Gandhi

    JDU throws 25 questions on silver jubilee celebrations of RJD